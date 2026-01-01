The #1 ins2outs Alternative

ins2outs manages compliance. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so compliance teams collaborate with engineering, marketing, and operations without switching platforms.
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ClickUp vs ins2outs

ins2outs locks compliance documentation in a separate system. ClickUp connects compliance workflows to the rest of your business.

ins2outs

  • Compliance-only platform; separate from daily work
  • No native time tracking
  • Limited views focused on documentation
  • Workflow automations for document reviews only
  • No goal tracking or strategic alignment

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Why teams choose ClickUp over ins2outs

ClickUp brings compliance, project management, and cross-functional collaboration into one platform so teams ship faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ins2outs

Compliance Management
Document version control
Role-based task assignment
Approval workflows
Audit trail and compliance reporting
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Integrations
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT