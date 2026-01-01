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Document version control
Role-based task assignment
Approval workflows
Audit trail and compliance reporting
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
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