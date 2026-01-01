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Timeline (Gantt) view for shift scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for shift patterns
Task dependencies for service workflows
Real-time Chat for operations coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and manuals
Whiteboards for process mapping
Assign comments as action items
Offline Mode for field staff
iOS and Android mobile apps
Push notifications for schedule changes
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Timesheet approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered scenario planning
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Unlimited users on free plan
Flexible pricing without per-flight fees