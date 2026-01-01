The #1 INPUT SOFT Alternative

INPUT SOFT schedules flights. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites resource planning, service tracking, and team coordination in one workspace so ground handling teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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Simplify ground handling operations

ClickUp vs INPUT SOFT

INPUT SOFT locks advanced features behind expensive flight-based pricing. ClickUp gives unlimited users and tasks on free plans.

INPUT SOFT

  • Separate modules for planning, rostering, and invoicing
  • Flight-based pricing increases costs with volume
  • Limited views focused on scheduling and GSE tracking
  • Manual processes for cost calculations and reporting
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing and updates

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views for capacity planning
  • 100+ automations to trigger invoicing and roster updates
  • Offline Mode for field staff with limited connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with INPUT SOFT?

ClickUp replaces disconnected modules with one converged workspace. Automate rosters, track services, and visualize peak loads without per-flight fees or connectivity barriers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

INPUT SOFT

Resource Management & Planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for shift scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for shift patterns
Task dependencies for service workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for operations coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and manuals
Whiteboards for process mapping
Assign comments as action items
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode for field staff
iOS and Android mobile apps
Push notifications for schedule changes
Time Tracking & Invoicing
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Timesheet approvals
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered scenario planning
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Pricing & Plans
Unlimited users on free plan
Flexible pricing without per-flight fees
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