The #1 Inmagic Presto Alternative

Presto searches files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and search so teams execute faster without hunting across disconnected repositories.
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ClickUp vs Inmagic Presto

Presto organizes content. ClickUp connects content to execution so teams ship work, not just store files.

Inmagic Presto

  • Separate knowledge repository disconnected from task execution
  • Search limited to Presto content and configured integrations
  • No native time tracking or project management capabilities
  • Content management focused; lacks task workflows and automation
  • Pricing requires contact for enterprise features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and action items
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Inmagic Presto

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and AI in one workspace. Teams find information and ship work faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Inmagic Presto

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content tagging and rating
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
Zoom integration
Microsoft Active Directory integration
SAML authentication
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
24/7 support
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT