ClickUp
Inmagic Presto
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content tagging and rating
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Zoom integration
Microsoft Active Directory integration
SAML authentication
Free Forever plan
24/7 support