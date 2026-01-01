ClickUp
Inkling
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Mobile-first content delivery
Digital SOPs with task integration
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing, summarization, and task generation
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Training effectiveness measurement
Multi-location reporting
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Native Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members