ClickUp
Infrrd
Form-based document intake
Attach files to tasks and comments
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Workflow automations
Custom Fields for data tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and feedback
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan