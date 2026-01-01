The #1 Infrrd Alternative

Infrrd processes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams move from document intake to execution without switching tools or losing context.
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ClickUp vs Infrrd

Infrrd extracts data from documents. ClickUp turns that data into actionable work with tasks, automations, and team collaboration built in.

Infrrd

  • Document processing platform without native task management
  • Requires integration with external tools for workflow automation
  • Limited collaboration features for team coordination
  • Focused on data extraction, not end-to-end project execution
  • Performance-based pricing with no free tier

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers to route work without manual handoffs
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table for any workflow
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Infrrd?

ClickUp connects document processing to execution with tasks, automations, and collaboration. Turn extracted data into shipped work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Infrrd

Document Processing & Intake
Form-based document intake
Attach files to tasks and comments
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Automations & Workflow
Workflow automations
Custom Fields for data tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and feedback
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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