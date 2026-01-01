ClickUp
infoRouter
Version control and history
Full-text content search
Custom metadata and properties
Multi-format file support
Document scanning and OCR
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotation
Automated task routing and approvals
Custom workflow templates
Electronic forms with routing
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Audit logs and change tracking
Goal tracking with task linking
Role-based access control
Document retention policies
Compliance tracking (SOX, HIPAA, ISO)
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier