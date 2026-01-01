The #1 infoRouter Alternative

infoRouter stores documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites document management, task tracking, and workflows in one platform so teams collaborate without switching tools or paying per seat.
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ClickUp vs infoRouter

infoRouter locks documents in a vault. ClickUp connects them to tasks, timelines, and team collaboration so work actually gets done.

infoRouter

  • Document storage separate from task execution
  • No native time tracking or project views
  • Workflow automation requires setup and consulting
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • Complex interface with steep learning curve

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations for approvals and routing
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Real-time collaboration with granular permissions
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over infoRouter

ClickUp replaces document vaults with connected workspaces. Manage files, track tasks, automate approvals, and collaborate in real time without paying enterprise fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

infoRouter

Document Management
Version control and history
Full-text content search
Custom metadata and properties
Multi-format file support
Document scanning and OCR
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotation
Workflow Automation
Automated task routing and approvals
Custom workflow templates
Electronic forms with routing
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Audit logs and change tracking
Goal tracking with task linking
Security & Compliance
Role-based access control
Document retention policies
Compliance tracking (SOX, HIPAA, ISO)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT