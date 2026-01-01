The #1 InfoReady Alternative

InfoReady manages forms. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites forms, workflows, docs, and dashboards so teams collect applications, route reviews, and track outcomes without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs InfoReady

InfoReady specializes in application workflows. ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management for every team.

InfoReady

  • Focused on application and review workflows only
  • Built-in reviewer assignment but limited automation scope
  • Progress reports module separate from daily workflows
  • Requires paid licensing for full platform access
  • No native time tracking or capacity planning

ClickUp

  • Forms, tasks, docs, and dashboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for reviewer assignments and routing
  • Real-time dashboards with live visibility across all projects
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking and workload management
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with InfoReady?

ClickUp combines forms, task management, docs, and real-time reporting so teams manage applications, projects, and daily work in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

InfoReady

Form & Application Management
Custom forms with 15+ field types
Document collection and storage
Unlimited competitions or projects
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Review & Workflow Automation
Automated reviewer assignments
Multi-stage workflow builder
100+ automation triggers and actions
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Real-time Dashboards with customizable widgets
Formula Fields for custom calculations
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for automated workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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