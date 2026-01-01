ClickUp
InfoReady
Custom forms with 15+ field types
Document collection and storage
Unlimited competitions or projects
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Automated reviewer assignments
Multi-stage workflow builder
100+ automation triggers and actions
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Real-time Dashboards with customizable widgets
Formula Fields for custom calculations
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for automated workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members