The #1 Infor Coleman Alternative

Infor Coleman builds models. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute AI projects faster without switching tools or managing separate platforms.
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Execute AI projects end-to-end

ClickUp vs Infor Coleman

Infor Coleman focuses on model building. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from planning through deployment.

Infor Coleman

  • Focused on AI model building and deployment
  • Requires separate tools for project management
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • No native task management or time tracking
  • Designed primarily for data scientists and ML experts

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Track model development with dependencies and Timeline views
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows
  • Collaborate across technical and business teams seamlessly
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Infor Coleman?

ClickUp provides end-to-end project management for AI initiatives, from planning and collaboration through execution and reporting. Manage the full lifecycle in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Infor Coleman

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across tools
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT