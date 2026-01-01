ClickUp
Infor Coleman
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across tools
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions