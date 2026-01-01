ClickUp
Infor CloudSuite Corporate
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Real-time data updates (no batch processing delays)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app with full functionality
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent, flexible pricing