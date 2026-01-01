The #1 Infor CloudSuite Corporate Alternative

ERP complexity shouldn't slow down your team.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams execute faster without navigating complex ERP modules or waiting for batch processing.
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ClickUp vs Infor CloudSuite Corporate

Enterprise systems create overhead. ClickUp removes it so teams focus on execution, not navigation.

Infor CloudSuite Corporate

  • Separate modules for finance, supply chain, and HR
  • Complex role-based access hierarchies
  • Batch processing delays for critical business data
  • Steep learning curve requiring extensive training
  • Enterprise pricing with long-term contracts

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with instant updates
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Infor CloudSuite Corporate

Get the performance visibility and collaboration tools you need without ERP complexity. ClickUp scales from startups to enterprises with intuitive workflows that don't require months of training.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Infor CloudSuite Corporate

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Goals & Performance Management
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Real-time data updates (no batch processing delays)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Accessibility & Offline Work
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app with full functionality
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent, flexible pricing
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