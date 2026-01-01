ClickUp
InfoNgen
AI-powered search across connected apps
Text analytics and sentiment analysis
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Content aggregation and organization
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Customizable newsfeeds and content delivery
100+ automation triggers and actions
Free Forever plan