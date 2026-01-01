ClickUp
InfoFlo
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Activity timeline with automatic linking
Email integration (Gmail, Outlook)
Pipeline forecasting and sales tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for growing teams