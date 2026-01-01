The #1 InfoFlo Alternative

InfoFlo archives emails. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate in real time without switching between CRM, email, and project tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work in one place, not five

ClickUp vs InfoFlo

InfoFlo links Outlook emails to contacts. ClickUp connects every surface—tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals—so teams ship faster.

InfoFlo

  • Email archiving focused on Outlook and Gmail integration
  • One-time purchase with local or cloud deployment
  • Basic task and category management
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • VoIP and payment add-ons sold separately

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over InfoFlo

ClickUp consolidates tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals into one workspace. Automate routine work, track time natively, and align teams with real-time visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

InfoFlo

Contact & Customer Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Activity timeline with automatic linking
Email integration (Gmail, Outlook)
Pipeline forecasting and sales tracking
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for growing teams
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT