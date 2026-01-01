The #1 Infinia ML Alternative

Infinia ML processes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and AI so teams collaborate on documents and ship projects without switching between specialized tools.
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ClickUp vs Infinia ML

Infinia ML automates document processing but leaves teams juggling separate tools for collaboration, project management, and execution.

Infinia ML

  • Specialized document processing engine only
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • Limited to document analysis workflows
  • Enterprise pricing without transparent tiers
  • No native project management or task tracking

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Infinia ML

ClickUp combines document collaboration, project management, and AI in one platform so teams work faster without tool sprawl or hidden costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Infinia ML

Document Processing & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document annotation and Proofing
Connected Search across documents and apps
Automated document processing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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