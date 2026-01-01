ClickUp
Infinia ML
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document annotation and Proofing
Connected Search across documents and apps
Automated document processing
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members