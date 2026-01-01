ClickUp
Inex One
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Transcripts stored in private library only
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
In-app contextual chat only; no channels or threads
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI-powered Connected Search
Chat with transcripts in private library only
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI summaries for expert calls only
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Unlimited users on free plan
Unlimited users on all plans
Guest access with granular permissions
Guest invitations on Corporate and Enterprise plans only
Offline Mode for tasks and notes