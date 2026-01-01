The #1 Inex One Alternative

Inex One books calls. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so research teams coordinate expert calls, store transcripts, and deliver insights without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Inex One

Inex One schedules expert calls. ClickUp manages the entire research lifecycle from intake to delivery.

Inex One

  • Expert call booking and transcript management only
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited views for organizing research workflows
  • Pay-per-use pricing for expert calls ($1,000+ per hour)
  • Manual coordination for non-call research activities

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual coordination
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Inex One?

ClickUp consolidates research workflows, expert call coordination, transcript storage, and project delivery in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and ship insights faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Inex One

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Transcripts stored in private library only
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
In-app contextual chat only; no channels or threads
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI-powered Connected Search
Chat with transcripts in private library only
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI summaries for expert calls only
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited users on free plan
Unlimited users on all plans
Guest access with granular permissions
Guest invitations on Corporate and Enterprise plans only
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT