The #1 Indico Alternative

Indico manages events. ClickUp manages everything.

ClickUp unites event planning, task management, docs, and team chat so you can organize conferences, track deliverables, and collaborate without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Plan events without the sprawl

ClickUp vs Indico

Indico excels at academic conferences but leaves teams juggling separate tools for tasks, docs, and daily work.

Indico

  • Event management only; no task or project tools
  • Limited views focused on event schedules
  • No native time tracking or goal management
  • Basic automation for event workflows
  • Guest access limited to event participants

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Calendar, and Workload
  • Native time tracking and goal tracking with auto-rollup
  • 100+ automations to streamline event workflows
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Indico?

ClickUp combines event planning with full project management, docs, chat, and automation so teams handle conferences and daily work in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

indico

Event Management
Event scheduling and calendar views
Registration and participant management
Room and resource booking
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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