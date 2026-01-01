ClickUp
indico
Event scheduling and calendar views
Registration and participant management
Room and resource booking
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Free Forever plan