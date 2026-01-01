The #1 InCruiter Alternative

InCruiter schedules interviews. ClickUp ships hires.

ClickUp unites candidate pipelines, interview scheduling, team collaboration, and hiring analytics so recruitment teams close roles faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs InCruiter

InCruiter focuses on interview automation. ClickUp connects your entire hiring workflow so nothing falls through the cracks.

InCruiter

  • Interview scheduling and AI screening only
  • Limited project management for broader recruitment workflows
  • Requires multiple tools for candidate docs and team chat
  • No native task dependencies or workload views
  • Pricing scales with interview volume

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for candidate collaboration
  • Custom pipelines with 15+ views (Board, Timeline, Table, Workload)
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups, status updates, and scheduling
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Built-in time tracking and workload management
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Why recruitment teams choose ClickUp over InCruiter

ClickUp gives you interview scheduling plus end-to-end hiring workflows. Manage candidate pipelines, team collaboration, and hiring analytics in one workspace without performance slowdowns.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

InCruiter

Interview & Scheduling
Calendar integration and automated scheduling
Video interview platform
AI-powered interview screening
Screen recording for candidate demos
Tasks & Recruitment Workflows
Candidate pipeline management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for interview cycles
15+ specialized views (Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaboration & Knowledge Management
Native Docs for candidate profiles and interview guides
Real-time Chat for hiring team coordination
Whiteboards for interview planning
Proofing for candidate portfolio reviews
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance for job descriptions
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for hiring managers
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
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