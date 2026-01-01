ClickUp
InCruiter
Calendar integration and automated scheduling
Video interview platform
AI-powered interview screening
Screen recording for candidate demos
Candidate pipeline management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for interview cycles
15+ specialized views (Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native Docs for candidate profiles and interview guides
Real-time Chat for hiring team coordination
Whiteboards for interview planning
Proofing for candidate portfolio reviews
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance for job descriptions
Connected Search across tools
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for hiring managers
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan