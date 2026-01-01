ClickUp
Inbenta
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Wikis for centralized team knowledge
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Money)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent per-seat pricing