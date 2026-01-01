The #1 iManage Work Alternative

iManage tracks documents. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite document management, task execution, and team collaboration in one workspace. No separate tools for version control, project tracking, and communication.
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Work beyond document management

ClickUp vs iManage Work

iManage stores and tracks documents. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, goals, and delivery so teams ship faster.

iManage Work

  • Document management without task execution
  • No native time tracking or project planning
  • Requires separate tools for sprints and roadmaps
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Enterprise-only pricing with no free tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Timeline views, dependencies, and sprint planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with iManage?

iManage excels at document version control and audit trails. ClickUp adds task management, time tracking, goals, and collaboration so teams connect documents directly to delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

iManage Work

Document Management
Document version control
Activity audit trails
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Sprint planning and management
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Integrations
Microsoft Office and Outlook integration
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT