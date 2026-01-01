ClickUp
iManage Work
Document version control
Activity audit trails
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Sprint planning and management
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Microsoft Office and Outlook integration
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan