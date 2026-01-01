The #1 iManage Insight+ Alternative

iManage searches documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so legal and knowledge teams execute faster without switching between systems or waiting on manual enrichment.
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ClickUp vs iManage Insight+

iManage Insight+ requires expensive cloud migrations and complex business system integrations. ClickUp delivers AI-powered search, collaboration, and execution in one affordable workspace.

iManage Insight+

  • Requires iManage Cloud migration; not available for on-premise deployments
  • Search limited to iManage DMS without expensive business system integrations
  • AI features require manual knowledge curation workflows and Power Automate setup
  • No free plan; enterprise pricing only
  • Cloud-dependent; limited offline functionality for knowledge workers

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and tasks in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds information across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence
  • ClickUp AI for writing assistance, task summarization, and intelligent search
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Works offline with Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over iManage Insight+

ClickUp delivers AI-powered search, real-time collaboration, and task execution in one affordable workspace. No cloud migration required, no complex integrations needed, and no expensive enterprise licenses to get started.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

iManage Insight+

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across multiple apps
Natural language search
Works without cloud migration
Offline search and access
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI writing assistance
Works without manual enrichment workflows
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT