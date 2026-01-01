ClickUp
iManage Insight+
AI-powered search across multiple apps
Natural language search
Works without cloud migration
Offline search and access
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI writing assistance
Works without manual enrichment workflows
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans