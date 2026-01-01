The #1 IllumiDesk Alternative

IllumiDesk protects IP. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams ship faster without switching tools or sacrificing security.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs IllumiDesk

IllumiDesk focuses on AI security. ClickUp delivers AI plus the project management, collaboration, and automation teams need to execute.

IllumiDesk

  • AI tools without project management features
  • No native task tracking or time reporting
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for collaboration
  • Trial access only; paid plans required

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with IllumiDesk?

ClickUp combines AI capabilities with full project management, collaboration surfaces, and automation so teams execute faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IllumiDesk

AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks and checklists
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Trial access only
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT