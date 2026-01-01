ClickUp
IllumiDesk
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Trial access only