The #1 IdeaScale Alternative

IdeaScale collects ideas. ClickUp turns them into reality.

ClickUp unites idea capture, evaluation workflows, and execution tracking so innovation teams ship faster without switching between platforms.
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From ideation to implementation

ClickUp vs IdeaScale

IdeaScale stops at voting and comments. ClickUp connects ideas to roadmaps, sprints, and delivery so teams execute on innovation.

IdeaScale

  • Idea submission and voting focused on collection phase
  • Limited project management for post-evaluation execution
  • Separate tools required for roadmapping and delivery tracking
  • Free plan caps at 50 users and 1 admin
  • Campaign management stays disconnected from implementation

ClickUp

  • Forms capture ideas; Custom Fields score and rank submissions
  • Tasks in Multiple Lists link ideas to campaigns and roadmaps
  • Timeline, Board, and Table views manage evaluation workflows
  • Goals auto-roll up progress from linked tasks to measure impact
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat refine ideas collaboratively
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with IdeaScale?

ClickUp bridges the gap between innovation and execution. Capture ideas, evaluate submissions, and track delivery in one workspace without switching tools or losing context.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IdeaScale

Idea Management
Idea submission and capture
Voting and commenting
Campaign management
Idea prioritization and scoring
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Sprint planning and tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on attachments
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Time Tracking & Meetings
Native time tracking
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Pricing & Plans
Unlimited members on free plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
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