ClickUp
IdeaScale
Idea submission and capture
Voting and commenting
Campaign management
Idea prioritization and scoring
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Sprint planning and tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on attachments
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Unlimited members on free plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan