ClickUp
Ideagen Quality Management
CAPA workflows with dependencies
Audit management with checklists
Root cause analysis tools
Regulatory change tracking
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered search
Proofing for document annotations
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Autopilot Agents
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan