ClickUp
IBM Watson Studio
Track model development stages with custom statuses
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across tools and documentation
Task dependencies and deployment pipelines
Timeline (Gantt) view for release planning
Recurring tasks for model monitoring and retraining
Custom Fields for model metrics and performance
Real-time Chat for team discussions
Collaborative Docs for technical documentation
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workflow automations
Native integrations with development tools