ClickUp
IBM Watson Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI writing assistance and content summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Works offline with automatic sync
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link tasks directly to Docs and knowledge bases
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording with annotations
Native integrations with Salesforce and Box
Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive integration
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration