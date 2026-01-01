The #1 IBM Planning Analytics Alternative

Planning Analytics plans. ClickUp executes.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between planning tools and execution platforms.
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ClickUp vs IBM Planning Analytics

Planning Analytics requires expensive licenses and steep learning curves. ClickUp gives every team member access to planning and execution in one workspace.

IBM Planning Analytics

  • Separate tools for planning and execution
  • Complex TM1 database requires technical expertise
  • Expensive per-user licensing with tiered feature access
  • Limited to Excel or web interface (not both on Essentials)
  • Time tracking requires external integrations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with IBM Planning Analytics?

ClickUp combines strategic planning with daily execution so teams connect goals to shipped work. Automate routine tasks, track time natively, and collaborate in real time without expensive licenses or steep learning curves.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IBM Planning Analytics

Planning & Analysis
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
What-if scenario modeling
Custom Field types for calculations
AI-based forecasting
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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