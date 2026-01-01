ClickUp
IBM Planning Analytics
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
What-if scenario modeling
Custom Field types for calculations
AI-based forecasting
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Free Forever plan with unlimited users