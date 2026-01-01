ClickUp
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation
Pre-built automation templates
No-code automation builder
Workflow execution engine
Task dependencies and relationships
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI meeting notetaker
AI automation agents
Multiple view types
Custom Fields
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom Dashboards
Workload view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Performance tracking
Offline Mode
Free plan with unlimited users
Guest access for clients