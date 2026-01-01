ClickUp
i-nexus
Native Goals with task linking
OKR management
KPI tracking with Custom Fields
Strategic framework templates
Strategy Cards with framework-guided creation
Task dependencies and relationships
Dependency analysis available
Timeline (Gantt) view
Real-time project tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Capacity and demand balancing
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Automated performance reporting
Automated performance reporting across business units
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Free plan with unlimited members
Free plan has limited workspaces and strategy cards