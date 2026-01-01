The #1 HYRGPT Alternative

HYRGPT screens resumes. ClickUp builds teams.

ClickUp unites candidate tracking, interview scheduling, team collaboration, and hiring analytics so recruiting teams move faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs HYRGPT

HYRGPT automates screening but leaves teams juggling spreadsheets and email. ClickUp connects every hiring step in one workspace.

HYRGPT

  • AI resume screening and voice interviews reduce manual review time
  • Limited collaboration features for team-based candidate evaluation
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features and bulk outreach
  • Steep learning curve for advanced use cases and large candidate pools
  • Performance issues when managing large collections or API responses

ClickUp

  • Track candidates across custom hiring stages with Board and Table views
  • Collaborate on evaluations in real-time with Docs, Chat, and task comments
  • Automate interview scheduling and follow-ups with 100+ automation triggers
  • Visualize hiring pipelines and team workload with Dashboards
  • Work offline with tasks, reminders, and notes syncing when reconnected
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HYRGPT?

ClickUp gives recruiting teams customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and offline access so you can manage candidates from application to offer without performance bottlenecks or tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HYRGPT

Resume Screening & Candidate Management
Custom candidate stages and statuses
AI-powered resume parsing
Semantic candidate search
Custom Fields for skills, salary, and interview scores
Interview Management
AI voice interviews with adaptive questions
Manual interview scheduling and coordination
Video meetings for team interviews
Screen recording for async feedback
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat for hiring discussions
Collaborative Docs for interview guides
Task comments with assigned feedback
Whiteboards for hiring strategy
Analytics & Reporting
Custom Dashboards for hiring metrics
AI-powered candidate summaries
Workload view for team capacity
Timeline view for hiring pipelines
Automation & Efficiency
Workflow automations
Bulk candidate outreach
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login for core features
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