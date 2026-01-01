ClickUp
HYRGPT
Custom candidate stages and statuses
AI-powered resume parsing
Semantic candidate search
Custom Fields for skills, salary, and interview scores
AI voice interviews with adaptive questions
Manual interview scheduling and coordination
Video meetings for team interviews
Screen recording for async feedback
Real-time Chat for hiring discussions
Collaborative Docs for interview guides
Task comments with assigned feedback
Whiteboards for hiring strategy
Custom Dashboards for hiring metrics
AI-powered candidate summaries
Workload view for team capacity
Timeline view for hiring pipelines
Workflow automations
Bulk candidate outreach
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login for core features