ClickUp
HypeSquad.ai
Comment management workflows
Automated comment responses
Engagement metrics tracking
Content calendar views
Video production workflows
Script and brief collaboration
Visual brainstorming
Real-time team chat
Assigned comments and feedback
Guest permissions for clients
Screen recording and video sharing
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Offline access
No mandatory login on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
YouTube integration
Google Drive and Slack