ClickUp
Hypernotes
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Bi-directional linking between pages
Visual knowledge graph
Offline Mode for docs and notes
Advanced task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Rating, etc.)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Activity tracking and audit logs