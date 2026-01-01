The #1 Hypernotes Alternative

Hypernotes links ideas. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp connects tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute on knowledge without switching tools or hitting performance walls.
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Turn notes into action

ClickUp vs Hypernotes

Hypernotes organizes thoughts beautifully. ClickUp turns those thoughts into shipped work with tasks, automation, and team alignment.

Hypernotes

  • Outlining and bi-directional linking for knowledge graphs
  • Task management limited to checklists and reminders
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Performance issues with large collections
  • Zapier required for most workflow automation

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map views for planning
  • Offline Mode syncs changes when you reconnect
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Hypernotes?

Hypernotes excels at organizing knowledge. ClickUp adds execution layers so teams plan, track, and deliver without leaving the platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hypernotes

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Bi-directional linking between pages
Visual knowledge graph
Offline Mode for docs and notes
Tasks & Project Management
Advanced task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Rating, etc.)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Activity tracking and audit logs
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HIPAA
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