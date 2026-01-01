ClickUp
hybo
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Limited calendar and list views for bookings only
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat with threads and channels
Internal communication for announcements only
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Concierge coming soon for space predictions only
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widget types
Analytics focused on space occupancy and utilization only
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Desk and meeting room booking
Core feature with visual interface and real-time availability
Visitor management
Forms for intake and requests
1,000+ native integrations
14+ integrated modules; limited third-party integrations
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing and team workspaces
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)