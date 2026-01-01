The #1 Hybo Alternative

Hybo books desks. ClickUp manages the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration so teams coordinate workspace needs and execute projects without switching platforms.
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Work beyond bookings

ClickUp vs Hybo

Hybo manages desks and parking. ClickUp manages the work that happens in those spaces.

Hybo

  • Focused on desk, room, and parking reservations
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Requires third-party tools for task tracking and collaboration
  • Analytics centered on space utilization, not work delivery
  • Separate platforms needed for docs, chat, and project planning

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond space bookings
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ widget types for real-time visibility
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Hybo

Hybo optimizes office space. ClickUp optimizes how teams plan, collaborate, and deliver work across any location.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

hybo

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Limited calendar and list views for bookings only
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with threads and channels
Internal communication for announcements only
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Concierge coming soon for space predictions only
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widget types
Analytics focused on space occupancy and utilization only
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Workspace Management
Desk and meeting room booking
Core feature with visual interface and real-time availability
Visitor management
Forms for intake and requests
Integrations & Access
1,000+ native integrations
14+ integrated modules; limited third-party integrations
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing and team workspaces
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT