The #1 Huly Alternative

Huly stores work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting storage walls.
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ClickUp vs Huly

Huly offers open-source collaboration, but teams need more than documents to deliver results.

Huly

  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Limited view types for project visualization
  • No automation capabilities
  • No goal tracking or progress rollup
  • Storage limits start at 10GB on free tier

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when work isn't scattered?

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking into one workspace so teams execute faster without tool sprawl or storage anxiety.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Huly

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Workspace & Storage
Unlimited tasks
Unlimited members
Storage on free plan
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