ClickUp
Huly
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Unlimited tasks
Unlimited members
Storage on free plan