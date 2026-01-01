The #1 HUBYup Alternative

HUBYup manages franchises. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites franchise operations, sales pipelines, financial tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace—no separate modules or manual royalty calculations.
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ClickUp vs HUBYup

HUBYup isolates franchise management in separate modules. ClickUp connects every workflow—from royalty tracking to quote follow-ups—in one converged workspace.

HUBYup

  • Separate modules for franchisor and franchisee workflows
  • Manual setup for royalty billing and network reporting
  • Limited automation for sales follow-ups and alerts
  • Franchise-specific tool; doesn't scale beyond network management
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and visual collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom Fields (Formula, Money, Progress) automate royalty calculations and invoice tracking
  • 100+ automations for quote follow-ups, order management, and billing reminders
  • Table and Timeline views for financial oversight and network performance
  • Real-time collaboration between franchisors and franchisees with flexible guest permissions
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Why franchise networks choose ClickUp over HUBYup

ClickUp replaces fragmented franchise tools with one workspace for operations, sales, financials, and collaboration. Automate royalty tracking, standardize processes, and monitor network performance without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HUBYup

Sales & CRM
Contact and opportunity management
Standardized quoting system
Automated quote follow-up reminders
Integrated email marketing tool
Financial Management
Automated royalty billing calculations
Invoice generation and tracking
Contract management and recurring billing
Time tracking with reporting
Reporting & Analytics
Real-time network performance dashboards
Sales and quote performance analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Product & Process Management
Centralized product catalog management
Process standardization with templates
Order management system
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat and assigned comments
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Flexible guest permissions for clients
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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