ClickUp
HUBYup
Contact and opportunity management
Standardized quoting system
Automated quote follow-up reminders
Integrated email marketing tool
Automated royalty billing calculations
Invoice generation and tracking
Contract management and recurring billing
Time tracking with reporting
Real-time network performance dashboards
Sales and quote performance analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Centralized product catalog management
Process standardization with templates
Order management system
Real-time chat and assigned comments
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Flexible guest permissions for clients
SyncUps for video meetings
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members