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HubSpot Service Hub
Custom task statuses
Custom views for organizing work
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Knowledge base
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant
AI agents for autonomous work
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workflow automations
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode