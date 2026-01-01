The #1 HubSpot Service Hub Alternative

HubSpot Service Hub tickets work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tickets, docs, chat, and goals so support teams resolve issues faster without switching between platforms or paying per seat.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than ticketing

ClickUp vs HubSpot Service Hub

HubSpot Service Hub gates essential features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives you task management, docs, chat, and automation on affordable plans.

HubSpot Service Hub

  • Ticketing requires Professional plan for custom views
  • Limited views; primarily ticket-focused interface
  • Workflow automations start at 300 on Professional
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Free plan has basic ticketing; advanced features locked

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HubSpot Service Hub?

ClickUp consolidates ticketing, knowledge management, team collaboration, and reporting in one platform. Stop paying per seat for features that should be standard.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HubSpot Service Hub

Ticket Management
Custom task statuses
Custom views for organizing work
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Knowledge Management
Knowledge base
Connected Search across apps
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI agents for autonomous work
AI Notetaker for meetings
Automations
Workflow automations
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT