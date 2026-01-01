ClickUp
HubSpot CMS Hub
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Drag-and-drop page builder
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses for marketing workflows
Recurring tasks for content calendars
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan