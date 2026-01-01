The #1 HubSpot CMS Hub Alternative

HubSpot builds websites. ClickUp ships the work behind them.

ClickUp unites content calendars, campaign workflows, asset reviews, and performance tracking so marketing teams manage websites and launches without juggling a CMS, project tool, and analytics platform.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Ship campaigns faster with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs HubSpot CMS Hub

HubSpot excels at website building but leaves teams scrambling across separate tools for project management, content collaboration, and campaign execution.

HubSpot CMS Hub

  • Website builder with no native project management
  • Requires separate tools for task tracking and timesheets
  • No built-in asset review or annotation features
  • Limited workflow automation outside marketing campaigns
  • Free plan includes basic site features only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for campaign hours
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs directly
  • 100+ automations to streamline content workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HubSpot CMS Hub?

ClickUp consolidates content planning, campaign execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Manage website projects, track deliverables, and measure performance without switching between a CMS, PM tool, and spreadsheets.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HubSpot CMS Hub

Content Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Drag-and-drop page builder
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses for marketing workflows
Recurring tasks for content calendars
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Communication & Meetings
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
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