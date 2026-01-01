ClickUp
HubSpot
Campaign planning workspace
Marketing automation workflows
Email marketing templates
Social media management
Landing page builder
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI content generation
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Multi-touch revenue attribution
Native integrations
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode