The #1 HubSpot Alternative

HubSpot markets. ClickUp ships.

ClickUp unites campaign planning, content creation, and execution in one workspace so marketing teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build campaigns that actually ship

ClickUp vs HubSpot

HubSpot excels at marketing automation but leaves teams juggling separate tools for project execution, content collaboration, and cross-functional work.

HubSpot

  • Marketing automation requires separate project tools
  • Limited views focused on marketing workflows only
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Automations gated behind Professional tier
  • Free tier restricts core features and storage

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Board, Calendar, and Workload
  • Native time tracking with reporting for campaign hours
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HubSpot?

HubSpot automates marketing campaigns. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Goals, and Dashboards so cross-functional teams ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HubSpot

Marketing & Campaign Management
Campaign planning workspace
Marketing automation workflows
Email marketing templates
Social media management
Landing page builder
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI content generation
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Multi-touch revenue attribution
Integrations & Extensibility
Native integrations
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT