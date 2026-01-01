ClickUp
Hub Planner
Workload view with capacity planning
Resource utilization tracking
Vacation and PTO management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Task management module
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Billing rates and budget tracking
Timeline view (Gantt chart)
15+ specialized views
Mind Maps
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search
Custom Dashboards
70+ preformatted report templates
Goals with task linking
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Free Forever plan
Core features without premium extensions