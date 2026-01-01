The #1 Hub Planner Alternative

Hub Planner schedules resources. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites resource planning, task execution, time tracking, and client collaboration so teams ship projects without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Hub Planner

Hub Planner locks advanced features behind premium extensions. ClickUp gives you task management, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace.

Hub Planner

  • Resource scheduler focused on capacity planning and allocation
  • Timesheets, billing, and custom fields require premium extensions
  • Task management available only as premium add-on
  • Limited collaboration features; no native chat or docs
  • Core features locked behind paid tiers and add-ons

ClickUp

  • Native task management with dependencies, recurring tasks, and Timeline views
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Workload view tracks capacity with color-coded utilization indicators
  • Native time tracking with automatic rollup to projects and budgets
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Hub Planner

Hub Planner specializes in resource scheduling but requires premium extensions for timesheets, billing, and task management. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with native time tracking, financial reporting, and collaboration tools in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hub Planner

Resource Management & Planning
Workload view with capacity planning
Resource utilization tracking
Vacation and PTO management
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Task management module
Multiple assignees per task
Time Tracking & Financial Management
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Billing rates and budget tracking
Views & Visualization
Timeline view (Gantt chart)
15+ specialized views
Mind Maps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
70+ preformatted report templates
Goals with task linking
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Core features without premium extensions
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