The #1 HRForecast Alternative

HRForecast predicts talent needs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so workforce teams plan, execute, and track initiatives without switching between analytics platforms and collaboration tools.
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Plan workforce strategy and execute it

ClickUp vs HRForecast

HRForecast provides workforce intelligence. ClickUp turns those insights into action with tasks, timelines, and team collaboration in one workspace.

HRForecast

  • Workforce intelligence and market data platform
  • Requires separate tools for task execution and collaboration
  • Focused on analytics and forecasting, not project delivery
  • Enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • Limited execution capabilities for strategic plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Timeline and Workload views for capacity planning
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for workforce metrics
  • Real-time collaboration with offline access
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HRForecast?

HRForecast analyzes talent markets. ClickUp helps workforce teams execute strategic plans with tasks, timelines, docs, and dashboards unified in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HRForecast

Strategic Workforce Planning
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and progress tracking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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