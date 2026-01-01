ClickUp
HRForecast
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and progress tracking
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited users