The #1 HR Manage Alternative

HR Manage organizes people. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites employee onboarding, document workflows, time-off tracking, and team collaboration so HR teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Streamline HR operations without complexity

ClickUp vs HR Manage

HR Manage handles employee records. ClickUp connects onboarding, approvals, documents, and team workflows in one platform.

HR Manage

  • Separate tools required for team communication and visual planning
  • Limited workflow automation for routine HR processes
  • Basic reporting without advanced analytics or workload views
  • Mobile-only access; no desktop or web flexibility
  • Requires internet connectivity for all HR operations

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for employee handbooks and collaboration
  • Custom Fields and Forms for time-off requests and service tracking
  • 100+ automations for onboarding checklists and approval workflows
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards for HR analytics
  • Offline Mode for updating records without connectivity
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HR Manage?

ClickUp consolidates employee onboarding, document management, time tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace. Automate approvals, visualize workloads, and connect HR workflows without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HR Manage

Onboarding & Employee Lifecycle
Custom onboarding workflows
Offboarding process management
Automated approval workflows
Document Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs for employee handbooks
Electronic signature management
Centralized document repository
Proofing for document annotations
Time & Attendance Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Time-off request and approval workflows
Workload view for capacity planning
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for process mapping
SyncUps for team meetings
Assigned comments for action items
Forms & Service Requests
Custom Forms for service requests
Standardized request workflows
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards for HR metrics
Time tracking reports
15+ view types for HR workflows
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for HR documents
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Platform & Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Mobile-focused; limited desktop/web access
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT