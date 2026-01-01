ClickUp
HR Manage
Custom onboarding workflows
Offboarding process management
Automated approval workflows
Collaborative Docs for employee handbooks
Electronic signature management
Centralized document repository
Proofing for document annotations
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Time-off request and approval workflows
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for process mapping
SyncUps for team meetings
Assigned comments for action items
Custom Forms for service requests
Standardized request workflows
Custom Dashboards for HR metrics
Time tracking reports
15+ view types for HR workflows
AI writing assistance for HR documents
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Mobile-focused; limited desktop/web access
Unlimited members on free plan