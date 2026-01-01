The #1 HouseService 365 Alternative

HouseService 365 schedules jobs. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites job scheduling, customer tracking, team dispatch, and invoicing so service teams coordinate faster without juggling separate tools.
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Manage service operations end-to-end

ClickUp vs HouseService 365

HouseService 365 handles field service workflows. ClickUp connects jobs, customers, team collaboration, and reporting in one workspace.

HouseService 365

  • Specialized for field service with job templates and recurring plans
  • Customer portal for online booking and job status tracking
  • Price Book and multi-level discount system for estimates
  • Built-in CRM dashboard with satisfaction scores and invoice history
  • Branded forms and automated customer notifications

ClickUp

  • Calendar and Timeline views for scheduling jobs and tracking technician availability
  • Custom Fields track customer satisfaction, job history, pricing, and service details
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for team coordination without switching apps
  • Task templates with checklists and recurring tasks automate repeat services
  • Forms capture service requests; submissions auto-create tasks in your workflow
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do in ClickUp that you can't in HouseService 365?

ClickUp brings job management, customer tracking, team collaboration, and reporting into one workspace. Automate scheduling, track satisfaction with Custom Fields, and coordinate field teams without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HouseService 365

Job Management & Scheduling
Calendar view for scheduling jobs and tracking availability
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for repeat services
Task templates for reusable job structures
Task dependencies to sequence work
Workload view for team capacity planning
Customer Tracking & CRM
Custom Fields for customer satisfaction, job history, and pricing
Forms to capture service requests
Native customer portal for self-service booking
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and service guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assign comments as action items
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for drafting job descriptions and estimates
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Automations to reduce manual work
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time charts
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for calculations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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