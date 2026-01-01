ClickUp
HouseService 365
Calendar view for scheduling jobs and tracking availability
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for repeat services
Task templates for reusable job structures
Task dependencies to sequence work
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for customer satisfaction, job history, and pricing
Forms to capture service requests
Native customer portal for self-service booking
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and service guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assign comments as action items
AI writing assistant for drafting job descriptions and estimates
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Automations to reduce manual work
Custom Dashboards with real-time charts
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for calculations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members