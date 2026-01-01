ClickUp
Hordyplan
Native time tracking
Timesheet management and approvals
Calendar view for scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Biometric clock-in
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Formula Custom Fields
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan