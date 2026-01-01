The #1 Hordyplan Alternative

Hordyplan tracks shifts. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites scheduling, time tracking, project management, and team collaboration so you can manage work without juggling multiple tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Beyond workforce scheduling

ClickUp vs Hordyplan

Hordyplan handles employee scheduling and time tracking. ClickUp adds project management, docs, goals, and automation for end-to-end work management.

Hordyplan

  • Focused on employee scheduling and shift management
  • Time tracking and attendance monitoring for payroll
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and strategic planning
  • Integrates with Silae and Eksaé HR systems

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals and reporting
  • Calendar, Timeline, and Workload views for scheduling and capacity planning
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual scheduling updates
  • Custom Fields for tracking employee data, locations, and project costs
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Hordyplan?

Hordyplan excels at workforce scheduling and time tracking. ClickUp adds project execution, strategic planning, and team collaboration so you can manage both people and projects in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hordyplan

Time Tracking & Scheduling
Native time tracking
Timesheet management and approvals
Calendar view for scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Biometric clock-in
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Formula Custom Fields
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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