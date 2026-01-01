ClickUp
HOLIZE
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Predefined industry project templates
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Number of view types
Custom Fields
Mind Maps
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan