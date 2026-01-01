The #1 HOLIZE Alternative

HOLIZE automates checkpoints. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or manual escalation workflows.
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ClickUp vs HOLIZE

HOLIZE automates project phases. ClickUp connects every surface so teams collaborate, track time, and ship without tool sprawl.

HOLIZE

  • Predefined industry delivery models for Oil & Gas, IT, Telecom
  • Automatic checkpoint escalation from Risk to Issue
  • Auto-generated timesheets from task logs
  • Dynamic project timeline adjustments when tasks slip
  • Dedicated software instance per client (90-second provisioning)

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 100+ automations for alerts, status changes, and workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that HOLIZE can't?

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards together so teams collaborate in real time without manual escalation workflows or separate tools for knowledge and communication.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HOLIZE

Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Predefined industry project templates
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Views & Customization
Number of view types
Custom Fields
Mind Maps
Goals & Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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