ClickUp
Hogado
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
AI task generation and content creation
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Automation triggers and actions
Native goal tracking
Goal-task integration with auto-rollup
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base with categorization
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Native video meetings
Screen recording
Custom Dashboards
Advanced analytics and reporting
Free Forever plan