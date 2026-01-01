The #1 Hogado Alternative

Hogado organizes teams. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Hogado

Hogado organizes communication and profiles. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, and dashboards in one workspace.

Hogado

  • Communication-focused with limited project management depth
  • Basic task views without advanced planning tools
  • No native goal tracking or strategic alignment features
  • Limited automation capabilities for recurring workflows
  • No native time tracking or workload management

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Hogado

ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Automate routine work, track time natively, and scale from startup to enterprise without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hogado

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
AI & Automation
AI task generation and content creation
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Automation triggers and actions
Goals & Strategic Alignment
Native goal tracking
Goal-task integration with auto-rollup
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base with categorization
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Native video meetings
Screen recording
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Advanced analytics and reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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