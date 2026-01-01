ClickUp
HelpSpace
Unified inbox for customer requests
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Multi-language documentation support
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time team Chat
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant and summarization
Automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients