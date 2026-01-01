The #1 HelpSpace Alternative

HelpSpace manages tickets. ClickUp manages everything.

ClickUp unites support tickets, knowledge bases, team chat, and task automation in one workspace—so your team stops juggling tools and starts shipping faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support without the sprawl

ClickUp vs HelpSpace

HelpSpace handles tickets well but leaves teams scrambling across separate tools for docs, chat, and task management.

HelpSpace

  • Ticket inbox with limited task management capabilities
  • Channel limits based on plan tier (2-10 email channels)
  • Basic Kanban boards with board count restrictions
  • Limited automation with rules engine
  • Requires paid plans for multi-language docs and versioning

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and task management in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate repetitive work
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when support and execution live together?

HelpSpace organizes tickets. ClickUp connects support requests to roadmaps, sprints, and team collaboration—so customer feedback becomes shipped work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HelpSpace

Ticket & Task Management
Unified inbox for customer requests
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Multi-language documentation support
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and summarization
Automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
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