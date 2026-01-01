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Collaborative Docs with nested pages
AI-powered writing and summarization
AI article generation only
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Search within knowledge base only
Link docs directly to tasks and goals
Version history and content rollback
Available on Gold plan
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
AI Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Limited storage and features