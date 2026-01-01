The #1 HelpSite Alternative

HelpSite documents answers. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites knowledge bases, tasks, goals, and team collaboration so you ship faster without switching between documentation and execution tools.
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ClickUp vs HelpSite

HelpSite stores documentation. ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, goals, and workflows so teams execute faster.

HelpSite

  • Knowledge base tool without task management
  • Documentation lives separate from project execution
  • AI limited to search and article generation
  • Collaboration focused on content creation only
  • Free plan caps storage and features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Tasks, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connect documentation directly to execution with task linking
  • AI writes, summarizes, and searches across all content
  • Real-time collaboration on docs, tasks, and whiteboards
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over HelpSite

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, goals, and 15+ views. Automate workflows, track progress, and keep teams aligned without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HelpSite

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
AI-powered writing and summarization
AI article generation only
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Search within knowledge base only
Link docs directly to tasks and goals
Version history and content rollback
Available on Gold plan
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
AI & Automation
AI Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Limited storage and features
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT