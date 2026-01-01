ClickUp
helppeople Cloud
Pre-built automation templates
Visual automation builder
Recurring tasks and reminders
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members