The #1 helppeople Cloud Alternative

helppeople Cloud automates responses. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without juggling separate modules or accounts.
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Work without the workflow complexity

ClickUp vs helppeople Cloud

Stop paying for separate modules and steep learning curves. ClickUp brings everything together in one intuitive workspace.

helppeople Cloud

  • Separate modules for workflows, analytics, and apps
  • Limited view options focused on process flows
  • Low-code builder requires setup and training
  • Pricing unclear; enterprise-focused positioning
  • Performance issues reported with large collections

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for field teams
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over helppeople Cloud

ClickUp consolidates project management, collaboration, and automation into one platform. No separate modules, no steep learning curves, no performance bottlenecks.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

helppeople Cloud

Workflow Automation
Pre-built automation templates
Visual automation builder
Recurring tasks and reminders
Tasks & Project Management
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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