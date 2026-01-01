The #1 HelpMaster Alternative

HelpMaster logs tickets. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites helpdesk workflows with project management, docs, and automation so support teams resolve issues faster without juggling separate tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs HelpMaster

HelpMaster's Windows-first architecture and on-premise requirements create barriers. ClickUp works anywhere with cloud-native collaboration.

HelpMaster

  • Windows client required for admin and configuration
  • Separate tools for docs and team communication
  • Visual workflow designer but limited automation triggers
  • Named or concurrent licensing with per-user fees
  • On-premise SQL Server deployment only

ClickUp

  • Web, desktop, and mobile apps with real-time sync
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and escalations
  • Unlimited external guests on Free plan
  • 15+ views including Board, Calendar, Timeline, and Table
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that HelpMaster can't?

ClickUp combines helpdesk ticketing with project management, docs, and chat so support teams collaborate without switching tools. Automate workflows, track time natively, and scale from startup to enterprise.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HelpMaster

Ticket & Task Management
Custom statuses and workflows
Ticket templates
Email to ticket conversion
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automation builder
SLA tracking and escalations
Multi-stage approval workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Calendar view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Mind Map view
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across workspace
AI meeting notetaker
Platform & Access
Cloud-native platform
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited external guest access
SOC 2
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT