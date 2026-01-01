ClickUp
HelpMaster
Custom statuses and workflows
Ticket templates
Email to ticket conversion
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow automation builder
SLA tracking and escalations
Multi-stage approval workflows
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
List and Board views
Calendar view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Mind Map view
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across workspace
AI meeting notetaker
Cloud-native platform
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Unlimited external guest access