The #1 Helpjuice Alternative

Helpjuice stores knowledge. ClickUp connects it to work.

ClickUp unites Docs, tasks, goals, and AI search so teams find answers and ship work without switching tools.
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Knowledge that drives execution

ClickUp vs Helpjuice

Helpjuice archives documentation. ClickUp links it to tasks, goals, and dashboards so knowledge fuels delivery.

Helpjuice

  • Knowledge base disconnected from task execution
  • Search limited to knowledge base content only
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Collaboration focused on documentation, not delivery
  • Base plan starts at $249/month for 12GB storage

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds answers across ClickUp and connected apps
  • Link Docs to tasks for context-aware execution
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Helpjuice

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, goals, and AI search. Helpjuice stores articles; ClickUp helps you ship work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Helpjuice

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Version history and restore
WYSIWYG editor with rich formatting
AI & Search
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI writing assistant for content creation
AI chatbot for instant answers
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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