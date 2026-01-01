ClickUp
Helpjuice
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Version history and restore
WYSIWYG editor with rich formatting
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI writing assistant for content creation
AI chatbot for instant answers
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
100+ automation triggers and actions
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
Free Forever plan