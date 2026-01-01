The #1 Helpfruit Alternative

Helpfruit answers questions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites customer support, project management, and team collaboration so you ship faster without switching between chatbots and work tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than chatbots

ClickUp vs Helpfruit

Helpfruit handles customer questions. ClickUp manages the work behind them—tasks, docs, team collaboration, and delivery.

Helpfruit

  • AI chatbot focused on answering customer questions
  • Limited to 2,500 conversations monthly on Starter plan
  • No project management or task tracking capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • Premium plan needed for social media and internal chatbots

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for support teams
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to streamline repetitive workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why support teams choose ClickUp over Helpfruit

ClickUp connects customer inquiries to internal workflows with tasks, docs, automations, and reporting. Manage support operations and delivery in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Helpfruit

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Knowledge base Q&A pairs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Agents for autonomous work
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Zendesk integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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