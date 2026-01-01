ClickUp
Helpfruit
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Knowledge base Q&A pairs
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Agents for autonomous work
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ app integrations
Zendesk integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members