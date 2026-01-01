The #1 HelpDocs Alternative

HelpDocs documents answers. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites knowledge base articles, project tasks, and team collaboration so support teams ship documentation faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs HelpDocs

HelpDocs specializes in documentation. ClickUp connects knowledge bases to the projects, tasks, and workflows that create them.

HelpDocs

  • Documentation-only platform; requires separate tools for project management
  • No task tracking or project workflows for content creation
  • AI features limited to article generation and rewrites
  • Free plan not available; paid plans start at $39/month
  • Focused on help center publishing without execution surfaces

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connect documentation updates to project delivery with dependencies
  • AI writes, summarizes, and finds answers across all connected apps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for project tracking
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HelpDocs?

ClickUp combines documentation, task management, and team collaboration so support teams create help content faster while tracking the work behind it.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HelpDocs

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered article generation
Connected Search across all apps
Multilingual documentation support
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for content planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for content updates
Custom Fields for article metadata
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
AI & Automation
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Search analytics tracking
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Native integrations with support tools
API access for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan available
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT