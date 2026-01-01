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HelpDocs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered article generation
Connected Search across all apps
Multilingual documentation support
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for content planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for content updates
Custom Fields for article metadata
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Search analytics tracking
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native integrations with support tools
API access for custom integrations
Free Forever plan available