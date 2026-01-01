The #1 HelpCrunch Alternative

HelpCrunch handles support tickets. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites customer support, project management, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace so teams stop juggling tools and start shipping faster.
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ClickUp vs HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch focuses on customer messaging. ClickUp connects support workflows to roadmaps, sprints, and team collaboration without tool sprawl.

HelpCrunch

  • Focused on live chat and email support only
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for roadmaps and sprints
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Email volume limits restrict growing teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and workflows for support tickets and projects
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting for SLA management
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over HelpCrunch

ClickUp consolidates customer support tracking, project execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect support tickets directly to product roadmaps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HelpCrunch

Communication & Support
Real-time Chat
Email integration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Video meetings
Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base builder
Connected Search across workspace
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Agents for workflow automation
100+ workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workspace & Collaboration
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions
Screen recording (Clip)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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