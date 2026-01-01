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HelpCrunch
Real-time Chat
Email integration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Video meetings
Custom task statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base builder
Connected Search across workspace
AI writing assistant
AI Agents for workflow automation
100+ workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions
Screen recording (Clip)
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan